March 5, 2018 / 4:21 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Canada's Morneau: Terms of NAFTA discussion have been changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday the country is negotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with a partner that has “changed the terms of the discussion”.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers the budget in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Morneau’s comment came after U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to suggest Canada and Mexico could win exemptions to his planned sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum if the two countries sign a new NAFTA trade deal and take other steps.

Reporting by Fergal Smith, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

