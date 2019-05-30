Trump to trigger process that could accelerate congressional vote on North America trade pact: Washington Post

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House plans to trigger a process on Thursday that would allow President Donald Trump to submit his new trade deal with Canada and Mexico to Congress within 30 days, a challenge to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who had warned against such a step, the Washington Post reported.

It said the decision to send the draft “Statement of Administrative Action” to Congress triggers a timeline for lawmakers to act, but it heightens tensions with Democrats who have said they need more time to review the deal.

The Post cited three unnamed people briefed on the planning for the report.