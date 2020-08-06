Business News
August 6, 2020 / 11:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada to retaliate against U.S. aluminum tariffs: Deputy PM Freeland

Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attends a news conference as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s move on Thursday to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

“In response to the American tariffs, Canada intends to swiftly impose dollar-for-dollar countermeasures,” Freeland said, calling the tariffs “unwarranted and unacceptable.”

Trump announced the punitive measures earlier on Thursday to protect U.S. industry from a “surge” in imports, drawing ire from Ottawa and some U.S. business groups.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Tom Hogue

