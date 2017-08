U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., June 13, 2017.

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was making progress on behalf of Wisconsin dairy farmers in a dispute with Canada over its trade practices.

"We are making big progress on opening things up," he said on a visit to the Waukesha County Technical College in Wisconsin, a major cheese-producing state.