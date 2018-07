GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) set up a dispute panel on Friday to rule on a U.S. complaint against restrictions in Canada’s province of British Columbia on wine sales in grocery stores, a WTO official said.

FILE PHOTO: A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

In line with WTO rules, the decision was taken after Canada made its second request at a closed-door meeting of the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body. No further details were available.