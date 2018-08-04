FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada says it wants NAFTA talks to be concluded quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada wants negotiations to renew the trilateral NAFTA trade pact to be concluded as quickly as possible, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday, amid signs of progress after months of delays.

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland attends a bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim - RC1C684804B0

Freeland, speaking to reporters on a conference call, also said she was prepared to join top-level talks on the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement at any point. Mexican and U.S. ministers have spent the last week trying to work out their nations’ differences.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish

