Canada's Trudeau remains optimistic on trade deal with U.S.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is optimistic that a new NAFTA trade deal with the United States can be reached and that a solution on U.S. tariffs for steel and aluminum imports can be found, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prince Albert II of Monaco (not pictured) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“We are working hard to reach an agreement on the NAFTA free-trade agreement and possibly also on the question of tariffs and quotas on aluminum and steel,” Trudeau said in a pre-release excerpt from an interview to be published by the German daily on Monday.