FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 13, 2018 / 5:02 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Canada's Trudeau remains optimistic on trade deal with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is optimistic that a new NAFTA trade deal with the United States can be reached and that a solution on U.S. tariffs for steel and aluminum imports can be found, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prince Albert II of Monaco (not pictured) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“We are working hard to reach an agreement on the NAFTA free-trade agreement and possibly also on the question of tariffs and quotas on aluminum and steel,” Trudeau said in a pre-release excerpt from an interview to be published by the German daily on Monday.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.