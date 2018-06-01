Trump blasts Canada over trade, hints at lumber action

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday fired back at Canada after Ottawa and other American allies retaliated against Washington’s steel and aluminum tariffs, and appeared to threaten possible action against Canada’s lumber industry.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about North Korea before boarding Air Force One as he departs for a trip to Texas from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.?” Trump tweeted.