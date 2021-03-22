USTR says Tai, Canadian counterpart to pursue high level trade meeting with Mexico

FILE PHOTO: Katherine C. Tai addresses the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, in Washington, DC February 25, 2021. Bill O'Leary/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai agreed on Monday in a call with her Canadian counterpart to pursue a ministerial-level meeting of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement’s governing body, including Mexico’s trade minister, USTR said in a statement.

Tai, who was sworn into office on Thursday, and Mary Ng, Canada’s trade minister “both committed to future engagement on shared priorities, including recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate and environmental issues, forced labor, and reform at the World Trade Organization,” USTR said in a statement.

The two ministers also discussed the importance of fully implementing USMCA and “building a trade partnership that advances racial equity and supports underserved communities,” USTR said.