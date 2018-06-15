FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 8:41 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

U.S., China trade fight 'will lead to serious consequences': Cargill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The current trade conflict between the United States and China “will lead to serious consequences for economic growth and job creation,” global commodities trader Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] said on Friday.

“The impact of trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies will lead to serious consequences for economic growth and job creation and hurt those that are most vulnerable across the globe,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Tom Brown

