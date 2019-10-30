Business News
Lead China, U.S. trade negotiators will speak again soon: China foreign ministry

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that lead China and U.S. trade negotiators will speak again soon after a U.S. administration official said an interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected.

Working-level China-U.S. Trade talks will continue at a fast pace in the meantime, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily news briefing.

