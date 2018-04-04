FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

White House adviser says expects China to 'play ball' on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said on Wednesday he expected China would “play ball” on trade and come to agreements that would avoid the need for the United States to implement steep tariffs on Chinese imports.

FILE PHOTO: Economic analyst Lawrence "Larry" Kudlow appears on CNBC at the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“I think we’re going to come to agreements,” White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel. “I personally, my view, I believe that the Chinese will back down and will play ball.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish

