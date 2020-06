FILE PHOTO - An auger stands over a trailer of soybeans at a farm in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has ordered major state-run firms to pause some purchases of farm goods from the United States, including soybeans, as Beijing evaluates tensions with Washington over Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Chinese buyers have also cancelled an unspecified number of U.S. pork orders, according to the report.