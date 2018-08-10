China says its U.S. agricultural imports will fall sharply

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s imports of U.S. agricultural products will fall sharply once Beijing implements its retaliatory trade measures, vice agriculture minister Han Jun said on Friday.

A worker looks on as imported soybeans are transported at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

But trade friction between the two countries will have limited impact on China’s agriculture sector, Han Jun was quoted by state radio as saying.

Han stressed China is fully able to meet domestic demand for edible oils and protein-based animal feed.