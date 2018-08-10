FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 10, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says its U.S. agricultural imports will fall sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s imports of U.S. agricultural products will fall sharply once Beijing implements its retaliatory trade measures, vice agriculture minister Han Jun said on Friday.

A worker looks on as imported soybeans are transported at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

But trade friction between the two countries will have limited impact on China’s agriculture sector, Han Jun was quoted by state radio as saying.

Han stressed China is fully able to meet domestic demand for edible oils and protein-based animal feed.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.