Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue: U.S. agriculture chief

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks during an event hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with workers on "Cutting the Red Tape, Unleashing Economic Freedom" in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Chinese delegation will visit American farm regions with U.S. officials next week in an effort to build goodwill amid ongoing trade negotiations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters on Thursday.

“They want to see the production of agriculture. I think they want to build goodwill,” Perdue said. The delegation will travel with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, but it was unclear where specifically they would visit, he added.