Trump touts farm aid package to offset trade war woes

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the investigations by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the U.S. Congress into himself and his administration in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted a plan rolled out by his administration to provide the country’s farmers with an aid package intended to combat the effects of a trade war with China.

“The $16 billion in funds will help keep our cherished farms thriving and make clear that no country has veto on America’s economic and national security,” Trump said in remarks at the White House.