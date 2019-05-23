U.S. aid program to use $16 billion to boost farmers, expand markets: USDA's Perdue

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue looks on at an interview with Reuters during the G20 Meeting of Agriculture Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s $16 billion aid program will help boost American farmers hit by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, including market access programs, the U.S. agriculture secretary said in a television interview on Thursday.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s remarks on Fox Business Network come ahead of Trump’s planned remarks addressing the nation’s farmers scheduled for 3:15 p.m. (1915 GMT) at the White House.