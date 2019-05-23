Business News
May 23, 2019 / 12:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. aid program to use $16 billion to boost farmers, expand markets: USDA's Perdue

1 Min Read

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue looks on at an interview with Reuters during the G20 Meeting of Agriculture Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s $16 billion aid program will help boost American farmers hit by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, including market access programs, the U.S. agriculture secretary said in a television interview on Thursday.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s remarks on Fox Business Network come ahead of Trump’s planned remarks addressing the nation’s farmers scheduled for 3:15 p.m. (1915 GMT) at the White House.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below