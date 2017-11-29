China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with U.S. aluminum imports probe

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Wednesday expressed its “strong dissatisfaction” toward an anti-dumping probe initiated by the United States government on Chinese aluminum alloy sheet imports.
The move, announced on Tuesday, will harm the aluminum products trade between the U.S. and China, hurting both countries’ interests, said the Ministry of Commerce in a statement.
The ministry added it would adopt necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms’ legal interests.
