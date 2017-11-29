FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
November 29, 2017 / 9:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with U.S. aluminum imports probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Wednesday expressed its “strong dissatisfaction” toward an anti-dumping probe initiated by the United States government on Chinese aluminum alloy sheet imports.

FILE PHOTO: Aluminum ingots are piled up at a bonded storage area at the Dagang Terminal of Qingdao Port, in Qingdao, Shandong province June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Fayen Wong/File Photo

The move, announced on Tuesday, will harm the aluminum products trade between the U.S. and China, hurting both countries’ interests, said the Ministry of Commerce in a statement.

The ministry added it would adopt necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms’ legal interests.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
