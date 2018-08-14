FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 7:55 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

China's U.S. aluminum scrap imports set to fall 24 percent in 2018 amid tariffs: Antaike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s aluminum scrap imports from the United States are set to drop by around 24 percent this year in the wake of tariffs placed on the material by Beijing, according to Antaike, the research arm of the China Nonferous Metals Industry Association.

Antaike said in a note on Tuesday that U.S. scrap aluminum imports would fall by 150,000 tonnes in 2018 from last year’s total of almost 620,000 tonnes, with a 25 percent tariff on U.S. scrap from Aug. 23 making it “no longer feasible” to import from the United States.

(This version of the story corrects percentage drop in headline and paragraph 1, and tonnage figure for drop in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Tom Daly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
