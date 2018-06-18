U.S. imposes anti-dumping duties on China's aluminum sheet: trade group

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department has determined that Chinese common alloy aluminum sheet products are being sold in the U.S. market at less than fair value and will be subject to preliminary anti-dumping duties of 167.16 percent, the Aluminum Association said on Monday.

The trade group, which typically announces the findings of Commerce anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probes involving aluminum before the agency does, applauded the decision.

“Today’s action by the Commerce Department is exactly the kind of strong, targeted trade enforcement we need in support of the rules-based global trading system,” Aluminum Association President Heidi Brock said in a statement.

Common alloy aluminum sheet is a flat-rolled product that is used in a variety of applications, from building facades to street signs and trailer bodies.