FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
June 18, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. imposes anti-dumping duties on China's aluminum sheet: trade group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department has determined that Chinese common alloy aluminum sheet products are being sold in the U.S. market at less than fair value and will be subject to preliminary anti-dumping duties of 167.16 percent, the Aluminum Association said on Monday.

The trade group, which typically announces the findings of Commerce anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probes involving aluminum before the agency does, applauded the decision.

“Today’s action by the Commerce Department is exactly the kind of strong, targeted trade enforcement we need in support of the rules-based global trading system,” Aluminum Association President Heidi Brock said in a statement.

Common alloy aluminum sheet is a flat-rolled product that is used in a variety of applications, from building facades to street signs and trailer bodies.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.