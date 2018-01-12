FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Commodities
January 12, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

U.S. finds China aluminum sheet metal imports hurt American producers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday said in an initial finding that imports of aluminum alloy sheet metal from China harm U.S. producers, allowing a U.S. probe into whether the product was being dumped or subsidized to move forward.

Employing a seldom-used tactic aimed at speeding up the imposition of duties, the U.S. Commerce Department in November “self-initiated” anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations of the imports, which are typically used in construction and in transportation and electrical equipment.

It estimated it would impose anti-dumping duties of about 56.54 percent to 59.72 percent in the case.

About $603.6 million worth of the flat-rolled metal was imported from China in 2016.

Writing by Eric Walsh; Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.