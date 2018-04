BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said Washington’s latest tariffs on Chinese goods is a further step in the wrong direction, state television reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the United States Cui Tiankai speaks during the "China and the U.S.: One Belt, One Road and 100-Day Plan," a discussion hosting high-level delegation of Chinese leaders, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Cui, in an interview with Chinese state TV, said the commerce ministry will soon announce further measures to counter the U.S’s decision to set a 25 percent tariffs on some 1,300 products from China estimated to be worth $50 billion.