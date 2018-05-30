China's commerce ministry says U.S. trade delegation arrives

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. trade delegation arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for negotiations, China’s commerce ministry said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, returns to a hotel in Beijing, China May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

“Over the next few days, the U.S. delegation of more than 50 people will discuss with China’s team on implementing a consensus,” the ministry said in a statement on its website www.mofcom.gov.cn.

Earlier on Wednesday, China lashed out at renewed threats from the White House on trade, saying it was ready to fight back if Washington was looking for a trade war, days ahead of a planned visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.