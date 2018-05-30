FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 1:14 PM / a few seconds ago

China's commerce ministry says U.S. trade delegation arrives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. trade delegation arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for negotiations, China’s commerce ministry said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a member of the U.S. trade delegation to China, returns to a hotel in Beijing, China May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

“Over the next few days, the U.S. delegation of more than 50 people will discuss with China’s team on implementing a consensus,” the ministry said in a statement on its website www.mofcom.gov.cn.

Earlier on Wednesday, China lashed out at renewed threats from the White House on trade, saying it was ready to fight back if Washington was looking for a trade war, days ahead of a planned visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Reporting by Zhang Min in Beijing and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; editing by John Stonestreet

