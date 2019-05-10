Britain concerned by U.S.-China trade tensions: UK PM's spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is concerned by the escalating tariff tensions between the United States and China and believes no one benefits from a trade war, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

The U.S. escalated a tariff war with China on Friday by hiking levies to 25% for $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in the midst of last-ditch talks to rescue a trade deal.

“We have been saying on this for some time that we are concerned about it and that we are clear that nobody benefits from trade wars,” the spokeswoman said. “The discussions between the two are ongoing and we hope that they will find a resolution to avoid any further escalation.”