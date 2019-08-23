U.S.-China Business Council urges talks to end damaging trade tensions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US-China Business Council on Friday said millions of U.S. citizens will be harmed by the increased trade tensions between the United States and China, the world’s largest economies, following the latest salvos in the U.S.-China trade war.

The group, which represents American companies doing business in China, urged President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to end the downward cycle of tit-for-tat tariffs and focus on resolving their trade differences.

“A trade deal that addresses the legitimate concerns articulated by the (U.S. Trade Representative’s office) in its Section 301 Report would be in the mutual interest of both China and the United States. Such a deal is within sight and should be pursued vigorously and as soon as possible,” the group said.