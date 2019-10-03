China is dumping wooden cabinet imports in U.S.: Commerce Department

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said in preliminary determination on Thursday that China was dumping wooden cabinets in the United States at margins ranging from 4.5% to 262.2%.

The department is also probing whether imports of wood cabinets, vanities and their components from China were being unfairly subsidized and began collecting cash deposits in August to offset the alleged subsidy.

The U.S. International Trade Commission will need to make a final finding if U.S. producers are harmed by those imports on or around March 30, 2020.

The United States imported some $4.4 billion worth of wooden cabinets, vanities and their components from China in 2018. The subsidy and dumping investigations were launched in March based on petitions from the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance.