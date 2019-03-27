U.S. starts anti-dumping probe of wooden cabinets imported from China

FILE PHOTO: Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of U.S. and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China February 15, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had initiated an anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty investigation of wooden cabinets and vanities imported from China to determine whether they are being dumped on the U.S. market.

The action was taken based on petitions filed by the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance on March 6. The United States imported some $4.4 billion worth of wooden cabinets, vanities and their components from China in 2018, the department said.

If the Commerce Department makes an affirmative finding in the investigations, and if the U.S. International Trade Commission finds that U.S. industry was harmed, the United States would impose duties on the imports in the amount of dumping or unfair subsidization that is taking place.

Alleged dumping margins for China range from 177.36 percent to 262.18 percent, the department said.