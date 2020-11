FILE PHOTO: Lou Jiwei, chairman of the National Council for Social Security Fund (NCSSF), speaks at the China Development Forum in Beijing, China March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Trade frictions between the United States and China may not ease in the near term even if Joe Biden is president of the United States, former Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei said on Friday.

Lou, now a member of a consultative body to the Chinese parliament, made the remarks during the Caixin Summit event in Beijing.