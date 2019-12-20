China says Canada's attempt to link U.S. trade matter with other issues doomed to fail

FILE PHOTO: Picture of Canadian and Chinese flags taken prior to the meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and China's President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on December 5, 2017, in Beijing. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday Canada’s attempt to link Sino-U.S. trade matters with other issues is doomed to fail.

Geng Shuang, spokesman at the ministry, made the comment at a regular media briefing when asked about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s latest remarks on China-U.S. trade talks.

Trudeau said on Thursday that the U.S. government should not finalize a trade deal with China unless the pact also secured the release of two Canadians detained by Beijing.