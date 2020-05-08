China should boost U.S. goods purchasing as economy recovers: U.S. Chamber

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday urged Beijing to sharply increase its purchases of U.S. goods as China’s economy recovers from the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying that increased purchases would help both countries and the global economy.

“With China’s economy approaching a return to normal, we hope China dramatically accelerates its purchases of American products, consistent with the Phase 1 deal, and continues to take steps to further open its economy,” said Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs for the largest U.S. business group.

“That will be good for the U.S., China, and the global economy,” he said.