U.S. Chamber sees possible U.S.-China currency agreement, tariff hike delay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators are working towards an “early harvest” of confidence-building agreements that could forestall further U.S. tariffs, including an agreement to avoid currency manipulation, a senior U.S. Chamber of Commerce official said on Thursday.

Myron Brilliant, the Chamber’s head of international affairs, said he met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday ahead of two days of talks with U.S. trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The three officials are “trying to find a path toward the bigger deal by making progress in market access, making progress on intellectual property protection in some other critical areas,” Brilliant told reporters on a conference call. “I believe that there’s even the possibility of a currency agreement this week. I think that could lead to a decision by the U.S. administration to not put forth a tariff rate hike on Oct. 15.”