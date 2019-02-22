U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges comprehensive U.S.-China trade deal

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (4thL), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (3rdL), Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro pose for a photograph with China's Vice Premier Liu He (4thR), Chinese vice ministers and senior officials before the start of US-China trade talks at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday said gaps remain in the ongoing trade talks between the United States and China, particularly around structural issues, but urged both sides to make a comprehensive deal as soon as possible.

Officials for the nation’s top business lobbying group, who said they had been engaged with those familiar with talks, told reporters in a conference call that they also expected negotiations to continue past the March 1 deadline.