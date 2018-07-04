FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vessel carrying U.S. coal to China switches destination to Singapore: Eikon data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A vessel carrying a shipment of coal from the United States switched its destination to Singapore on Wednesday afternoon from China, according to ship tracking data, amid an escalating trade row between the world’s top two economies.

The cargo was loaded on the Navios Taurus in Mobile, Alabama, on May 28 and had been due to arrive in China on July 18, but is now due to land in Singapore on July 13, Thomson Reuters Eikon data shows.

It was one of several ships on their way to China that may end up casualties of the escalating trade dispute between China and the United States.

One of the other vessels, called Partnership, reached China on Tuesday.

China has threatened hefty import tariffs on 659 U.S. products. Duties will start on Friday on some 545 items, but the government has not specified when coal and the remaining products could be hit.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

