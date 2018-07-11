FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 11, 2018 / 2:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

China commerce ministry official says new U.S. tariff plan harms WTO system, globalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s assistant commerce minister said on Wednesday that the latest proposed tariffs from the United States harms the World Trade Organization system and hurts globalization.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The Trump administration raised the stakes in its trade war with China on Tuesday, saying it would slap 10 percent tariffs on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The Ministry of Commerce’s Li Chenggang said the only correct choice for China-U.S. relations was cooperation.

Li said China’s determination to improve the domestic business environment and its support for the multilateral trading system will not change.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.