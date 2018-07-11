China commerce ministry official says new U.S. tariff plan harms WTO system, globalization

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s assistant commerce minister said on Wednesday that the latest proposed tariffs from the United States harms the World Trade Organization system and hurts globalization.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The Trump administration raised the stakes in its trade war with China on Tuesday, saying it would slap 10 percent tariffs on an extra $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The Ministry of Commerce’s Li Chenggang said the only correct choice for China-U.S. relations was cooperation.

Li said China’s determination to improve the domestic business environment and its support for the multilateral trading system will not change.