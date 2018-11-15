Business News
November 15, 2018 / 7:46 AM / in 2 hours

China commerce ministry says U.S., China have resumed high-level trade talks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States have resumed high-level talks on trade, the Chinese commerce ministry’s spokesman Gao Feng said at a weekly press briefing in Beijing on Thursday, without giving details.

Earlier this month, after a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump said he thought the Washington would make a deal with Beijing on trade but stood ready to levy more tariffs on Chinese goods if no progress is made.

The two countries resumed talks after the call, ending a three-month hiatus that saw relations deteriorate as the United States accused China of interfering in domestic politics and seeking to undermine Trump.

Reporting by Se Young Lee and Stella Qiu; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.