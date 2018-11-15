China commerce ministry says U.S., China have resumed high-level trade talks

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States have resumed high-level talks on trade, the Chinese commerce ministry’s spokesman Gao Feng said at a weekly press briefing in Beijing on Thursday, without giving details.

Earlier this month, after a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump said he thought the Washington would make a deal with Beijing on trade but stood ready to levy more tariffs on Chinese goods if no progress is made.

The two countries resumed talks after the call, ending a three-month hiatus that saw relations deteriorate as the United States accused China of interfering in domestic politics and seeking to undermine Trump.