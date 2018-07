BEIJING (Reuters) - China has no choice but to fight back against U.S. bullying on trade, the country’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday, after Washington’s tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports took effect.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers at Pier J at the Port of Long Beach wait for processing in Long Beach, California, U.S., April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr./File Photo

The ministry said in a statement that the U.S. move severely harms global supply and value chains and triggers global market turmoil. However, China would continue with its domestic reforms and opening up, it said.