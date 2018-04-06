China says prepared, won't hesitate to respond if Trump follows through on tariff threat

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday it is fully prepared to respond after U.S. President Donald Trump instructed trade officials to consider imposing tariffs on another $100 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China will not hesitate to respond if the United States adds further tariffs, Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a media briefing in Beijing, describing the tariff row as a struggle between multilateralism and unilateralism.

Economic officials of both sides have not recently held any trade negotiations, which are impossible under current conditions, he said.