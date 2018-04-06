FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 6, 2018 / 12:58 PM / a day ago

China says prepared, won't hesitate to respond if Trump follows through on tariff threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday it is fully prepared to respond after U.S. President Donald Trump instructed trade officials to consider imposing tariffs on another $100 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China will not hesitate to respond if the United States adds further tariffs, Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a media briefing in Beijing, describing the tariff row as a struggle between multilateralism and unilateralism.

Economic officials of both sides have not recently held any trade negotiations, which are impossible under current conditions, he said.

Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.