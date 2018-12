White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks about the upcoming G20 during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China vowed over the weekend to move immediately on new commitments it made to improve trade relations with the United States, a top White House official said on Monday.

White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House that Chinese Vice Premier Liu had made the promise in discussions with U.S. officials.