CEOs of some U.S. firms to meet Chinese Premier Li this week: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a meeting with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool

(Reuters) - Top executives of at least five U.S. companies are scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang this week, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. firms whose chief executive officers would be attending the meeting in Beijing would include Dow Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Pfizer Inc and Honeywell International Inc, Bloomberg reported.

China and the United States, the world’s two largest economies, have agreed to revive trade talks after a long lull in efforts to resolve a costly trade dispute that has put pressure on financial markets and damaged the global economy.