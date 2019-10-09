Business News
October 9, 2019 / 10:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chinese trade officials to complete Washington consultation agenda: Global Times editor

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s trade delegation in the United States plans to complete its scheduled consultation agenda and leave Washington on Friday night, the editor of China’s state-run Global Times said.

“Some reports said Chinese delegation will cut short its stay in Washington. But based on what I know, the delegation ... will complete the scheduled consultation agenda,” Hu Xijin wrote on Twitter.

The negotiators met for a second day on Tuesday to prepare for the first ministerial-level meetings in more than two months on Thursday and Friday.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru

