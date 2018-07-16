Trade frictions with U.S. to have little impact on China's consumer prices: Chinese official

BEIJING (Reuters) - Trade frictions with the United States will have a limited impact on China’s consumer prices, and consumer spending is expected to remain steady in the second half of the year, a spokesman from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. flag is tweaked ahead of a news conference between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China January 27, 2016. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

There will be no change to the steady, improving trend in China’s economy, statistics bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong told reporters following the release of second quarter GDP data showed growth slowed to 6.7 percent year-on-year.