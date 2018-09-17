Tech group chief says some consumer devices dropped from Trump tariff list

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Consumer Technology Association president and CEO Gary Shapiro said on Monday he appreciated some consumer connected devices being removed from the Trump administration’s latest tariff list on $200 billion worth of Chinese products.

FILE PHOTO: Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, speaks at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

But other items on the expected list, including printed circuit boards, internet routers and networking equipment will stifle U.S. leadership in fifth generation mobile technologies and create an internet tax on American companies, Shapiro said in a statement.

The Trump administration has not yet released its final tariff list, but is expected to do so later on Monday.

“Today’s retaliatory tariffs are not an effective trade policy and may violate U.S. law,” Shapiro said. “Congress has not given the president or the USTR a blank check to pursue a trade war.”