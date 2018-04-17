China says U.S. comments on Chinese currency are 'a bit chaotic'

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that information coming out of United States regarding the Chinese currency is “a bit chaotic”, after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China in a Twitter post on Monday of devaluing its currency.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The U.S. Treasury, in a semiannual report on Friday, again refrained from naming any major trading partners as currency manipulators. The report came as the Trump administration pursues potential tariffs, negotiations and other restrictions to try to reduce a massive trade deficit with China.