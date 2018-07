BEIJING (Reuters) - China has implemented additional tariffs on some import products from the United States immediately after new U.S. tariffs took effect on Friday, the official English language China Daily newspaper reported

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at the port in Shanghai, China April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The paper, citing China’s customs authority, said China will levy tariffs on 545 items worth $34 billion in response to U.S.’s tariffs.