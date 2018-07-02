FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's first half exports to U.S. up 5.4 percent - China customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports to the United States were up 5.4 percent in the first half of this year and rose 3.8 percent in June, China’s customs agency said in a statement late Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China's customs did not state the period of comparison in the brief statement on its website www.customs.gov.cn.

China’s stocks and currency continued to slide, with Washington and Beijing set to impose tariffs on each other amid an escalating trade dispute.

Reporting by Zhang Min in Beijing and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; editing by Andrew Roche

