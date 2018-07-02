China's first half exports to U.S. up 5.4 percent - China customs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports to the United States were up 5.4 percent in the first half of this year and rose 3.8 percent in June, China’s customs agency said in a statement late Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China's customs did not state the period of comparison in the brief statement on its website www.customs.gov.cn.

China’s stocks and currency continued to slide, with Washington and Beijing set to impose tariffs on each other amid an escalating trade dispute.