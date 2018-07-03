China's June export growth to U.S. slows sharply: China customs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports to the United States in June rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier in yuan terms, 23.8 percentage points lower than the growth rate seen a year earlier, the country’s customs agency said late on Monday.

Workers make stuffed toys for export inside a factory in Linyi, Shandong province, China June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

For the first half of this year, customs said China’s exports to the United States rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier compared with 19.3 percent for same period in 2017.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The customs agency did not provide exact values for June and January-June exports or say how exports to the U.S. fared in dollar-denominated terms.

Beijing and Washington are set to impose imports tariffs against each other on July 6 amid an escalating trade dispute that has spooked investors and has driven Chinese stocks and the yuan lower.

China is due to publish preliminary June trade data on July 13.