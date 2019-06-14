Trump says 'it doesn't matter' if China's Xi attends G20: Fox News

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - RC1171507BF0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday “it doesn’t matter” if Chinese leader Xi Jinping attends the Group of 20 summit later this month, predicting a trade deal with Beijing would occur at some point anyway.

“We’re going to see. Eventually they’re going to make a deal,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel. He also said China manipulates its currency in order to avoid the squeeze of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.