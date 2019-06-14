World News
June 14, 2019 / 1:10 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Trump says 'it doesn't matter' if China's Xi attends G20: Fox News

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - RC1171507BF0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday “it doesn’t matter” if Chinese leader Xi Jinping attends the Group of 20 summit later this month, predicting a trade deal with Beijing would occur at some point anyway.

“We’re going to see. Eventually they’re going to make a deal,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel. He also said China manipulates its currency in order to avoid the squeeze of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

