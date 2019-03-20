Trump says U.S. 'will never catch up' without 'great' trade deal with China

U.S. President Donald Trump exits Air Force One as he arrives to tour the Lima Army Tank Plant (LATP) Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, the country's only remaining tank manufacturing plant, in Lima, Ohio, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LIMA, Ohio (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would “never catch up” if a “great” trade deal with China is not reached, as trade negotiators between the two countries prepare for the latest round of talks.

“We want to make a deal and hopefully we’ll make a deal, and if we don’t, that’s fine. If we do, that’s fine. It’s got to be a good deal. It can’t be a bad deal. We’re so far down, it’s got to be a great deal. If it’s not a great deal, you never catch up,” Trump said in a speech at a tank manufacturing plant.