FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on honesty and transparency in healthcare prices inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday a potential U.S.-China trade deal was coming along well, but he had yet to decide whether he wanted to finalize it.

“The China deal is coming along very well. The question is whether or not I want to make it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.